Using Video Chat and Screensharing with my leads and customers

Using Slaask, you can conduct a Video Chat or a Screensharing session with anyone (lead, customer, etc.) browsing your website…right from Slack. 🙂

No installation is required. Neither for your Slack team nor for your leads and customers. The only thing your Slack team or your leads and customers need is a web browser. And any web browser will do the job. 🙂

Go for a Video Chat or a Screensharing session with your leads and customers right from Slack

How the Video Chat feature is working

How the Screensharing feature is working