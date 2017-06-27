Using Video Chat and Screensharing with my leads and customers
Using Slaask, you can conduct a Video Chat or a Screensharing session with anyone (lead, customer, etc.) browsing your website…right from Slack. 🙂
No installation is required. Neither for your Slack team nor for your leads and customers. The only thing your Slack team or your leads and customers need is a web browser. And any web browser will do the job. 🙂
Go for a Video Chat or a Screensharing session with your leads and customers right from Slack
How the Video Chat feature is working
How the Screensharing feature is working